PCB Plans Comprehensive Tour of New Zealand in November
The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to send the senior national team and the ’A’ squad on a tour of New Zealand in November raising concerns that the absence of key players will hit the quality of the domestic tournaments in the country.
