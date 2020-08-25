Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PCB Prohibits Coaches from Running Private Youtube Channels: Report

As per reports in a Pakistan website, these coaches will be prohibited from running their private Youtube Channels. Cricketers like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shoaib Akhtar, Faisal Iqbal, keep sharing their views on their channels.

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2020, 10:01 AM IST
pcb, mohammad yousuf

The PCB recently, in a bid to improve the domestic structure, appointed a panel of coaches who had previously served well for the team. The panel includes Mohammad Yousuf, who has been appointed as their batting coach. “I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity and I firmly believe I can help young cricketers by transferring my knowledge and experience, which I have acquired after being part of one of the brightest and formidable eras of Pakistan cricket,” he had said.

ALSO READ - Javed Miandad Apologises to Imran Khan for Outburst After Nephew Faisal Given Coaching Role

But the PCB has shared certain guidelines for these coaches. As per reports in Pak Passion, these coaches will be prohibited from running their private Youtube Channels. Cricketers like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shoaib Akhtar, Faisal Iqbal, keep sharing their views on their channels.

Cricketers like Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Ghulam Ali, Humayun Farhat, Irfan Fazil and Zafar Iqbal will start their coaching stints in the Quai-e-Azam Trophy in the upcoming season.

Besides these international cricketers, other former first-class players will also make their coaching debuts. They are Aftab Khan, Aslam Qureshi, Fahad Masood, Habib Baloch, Hafiz Majid Jahangir, Hanif Malik, and Mohammad Sadiq.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could be asked to relinquish his role as chief selector after the team returns from England as the cricket authorities are considering appointing a new person for the job.

ALSO READ - Javed Miandad is Mentally Unstable, Says Former India Cricketer Madan Lal

According to a PCB source, a high-profile former fast bowler is under consideration to replace Misbah as the chief selector. "The PCB now feels that it is best if the burden was reduced on Misbah and allow him to focus on his job as head coach as there are a number of important ICC events coming up in the next three years," the source told PTI.

