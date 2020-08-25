PCB Prohibits Coaches from Running Private Youtube Channels: Report
As per reports in a Pakistan website, these coaches will be prohibited from running their private Youtube Channels. Cricketers like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shoaib Akhtar, Faisal Iqbal, keep sharing their views on their channels.
