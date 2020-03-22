PCB Pulls Up Hafeez For Questioning Tainted Sharjeel's Comeback
The Pakistan Cricket Board has reprimanded Mohammad Hafeez for questioning the tainted Sharjeel Khan's return to the game, saying the senior all-rounder should be "focusing on his own game" instead of criticising fellow players or making comments on the PCB's policies.
