Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

31/2 (9.4)

New Zealand trail by 385 runs
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

282/6 (91.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Concluded

BPL, 2019-20 Match 5, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 13 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

91 (15.3)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

95/2 (10.5)

Rajshahi Royals beat Sylhet Thunder by 8 wickets

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

PCB Refuses NOCs to Faheem Ashraf & Usman Shinwari for BBL

Ashraf and Shinwari had recently signed up for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

PTI |December 13, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
PCB Refuses NOCs to Faheem Ashraf & Usman Shinwari for BBL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has refused to grant 'No Objection Certificates" to all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and fast bowler Usman Shinwari to play in Australia's Big Bash League.

Ashraf and Shinwari had recently signed up for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Ashraf, who was dropped from the final World Cup squad in May and has not played for the national side since then, was signed up by the Melbourne Renegades for their first eight games, while Shinwari was picked up by the same team for the first five matches.

A PCB source said that Ashraf has now been asked to focus on playing domestic cricket, while Shinwari has been called up for national duty for the home series against Sri Lanka.

The two players were due to fly out to Australia next week.

The Renegades have decided to replace Ashraf and Shinwari with English pacers Richard Gleeson and Harry Gurney.

The PCB has come under-fire in recent times due to its inconsistent policy on issuing NOCs for foreign leagues and is now apparently working on a new document which will allow players to feature in only two leagues in a season.

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
