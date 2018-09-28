PCB Refutes

Loading...
In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, the Australian national attacked the PCB calling them "stupid" and said that he not once got paid on time during his time with the team. He further stated that he chose to quit rather than renew his contract.
"I never got paid on time," Rixon said. "It's disrespectful, and the disrespect came from the fact that nothing was paid on time to the subsidiary staff.
"Indecision was the other thing. Whenever something needed to be done, and my contract was one of those things, that took over five months to get clarified. They thought I'd just roll over and accept it right at the eleventh hour but I didn't do that as I'd basically had enough of it at that stage.
"I've been involved with coaching for 30 years. I enjoy the game a huge amount and I never want to finish a job at cricket not enjoying it. And that's what probably would have happened if I'd stayed on there."
Taking note of Rixon's comments, PCB sent out a release rubbishing the allegations and further said that the foreign coaching staff had their full backing.
"Mr. Steve Rixon was a good coach who worked hard with the players and certainly helped improve team's fielding in the last two years. It comes as a surprise to us that Mr.Rixon made unfounded allegations against PCB," said a release.
"The PCB strongly refutes the allegations made by Mr. Rixon in his interview, the foreign coaching staff has full backing and support of the board."
Rixon was involved with the Pakistan cricket team between June 2016 to June 2018 and was hugely credited for helping the side elevate its fielding standards at the time.
First Published: September 28, 2018, 12:38 AM IST