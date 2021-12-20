PCB Release Latest FTP: New Zealand to Tour Pakistan Twice, Australia to Visit in 2022

The New Zealand cricket team will be touring Pakistan at the end of this month for a 2-match Test series. The Black Caps will return in April 2022 to play 5 ODIs and as many T20Is in Pakistan. The development comes a couple of months after the Kiwis called off their previous tour citing security concerns.

On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development through a social media post. However, the complete schedule of the tour is yet to be released.

ALSO READ | ‘When Will Jack Leach Play?’: Former Captain Questions England’s Team Selection for 2nd Ashes Test

“Brace yourselves! New Zealand to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches. Exciting, right?’: the PCB wrote on Twitter.

Brace yourselves! New Zealand to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches. Exciting, right?#harhaalmaincricket pic.twitter.com/IRwgcOsYoq— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 20, 2021

In another post, the PCB revealed its home cricketing schedule in the next calendar year. Pakistan will be hosting for three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I in the month of April. In June, they will host West Indies for 3 T20Is. Later in September and December, England will travel to Pakistan to play 7 T20Is and 3 Tests, respectively.

Some wishes do come true! You wanted international cricket in Pakistan, and we have heard you. Here’s the full schedule. Which match are you looking forward to?#harhaalmaincricket pic.twitter.com/f35qJoLYuU— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 20, 2021

ALSO READ | ‘I’ve Full Belief’: Ex-India Stumper Explains How Virat Kohli Can ‘Revive his Test Career Afresh’

New Zealand will be back in Pakistan for another series at the end of 2022. The two teams will lock horns in two Tests and three ODIs, spanning from December 2022 to January 2023. Besides the bilateral series, Pakistan is also scheduled to host the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Recently, Pakistan played a three-match series against the Windies and completed a whitewash. Unfortunately, the ODIs had to be postponed after multiple Covid cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here