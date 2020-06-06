Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

PCB Retains Bismah Maroof as Captain, Announce Enhanced Contracts for Women's Team

The board also announced enhanced central contracts for nine women cricketers and also a nine-player emerging category.

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2020, 9:00 AM IST
PCB Retains Bismah Maroof as Captain, Announce Enhanced Contracts for Women's Team

Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday sacked national women's team head coach Iqbal Imam but retained Bismah Maroof as captain for the 2020-21 season.

The board also announced enhanced central contracts for nine women cricketers and also a nine-player emerging category.

The board said it had made a 33 percent enhancement in the Category A contracts and given 30 and 25 percent raises in the B and C Categories as well.

It said that as part of promoting women's cricket and incentivising aspiring cricketers, it had also enhanced match fee and prize money for domestic events by 100 percent, domestic daily allowance raised by 50 percent.

In a continuation to last year, the Pakistan national women's team will travel business class on all flights longer than five hours.

The board's newly introduced emerging players list includes 16-year-old Syeda Aroob Shah, 15-year-old Ayesha Naseem, 22-year-old Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir and Sadia Iqbal.

The main central contracts list includes Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan in category A, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Sidra Nawaz in B category and Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar and Omaima Sohail in C category.

Chief selector Urooj Mumtaz said the international performances over the past 12 months, fitness standards and the players' ability to contribute in both white-ball formats were key measures that formed the criteria for the selection.

Bismah MaroofFatima SanaKainat HafeezMuneeba Ali SiddiquiNajiha Alvipakistan cricketPakistan Cricket Boardpakistan women's cricket teamRameen ShamimSaba Nazir

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more