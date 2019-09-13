PCB Rules Out Shifting Sri Lanka Home Series to Neutral Venue

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear it will not shift the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held later this month, to a neutral venue.
Sri Lanka's tour to Pakistan appeared well on track before their Prime Minister's Office received reliable information of a possible terrorist threat on their team, while touring Pakistan.
Following this, Sri Lanka Cricket said that they need to "reassess" their plan for the Pakistan tour.
However, according to a report in cricketpakistan.com.pk, the PCB is closely monitoring the situation but any possible move about shifting the series to a neutral venue is out of question.
According to the report, the PCB is of the opinion that their plans about permanently bringing international cricket to Pakistan will be in jeopardy if they move the series to a neutral venue, it will put.
The board also believes that shifting the series to a neutral venue will make it difficult to convince foreign players to tour Pakistan, for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL), as well.
Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODIS and as many T20Is in Karachi and Lahore between September 27 and October 9.
Earlier, 10 Sri Lankan players decided to opt out of the tour as their families were reportedly uncomfortable with the tour.
After this, Lahiru Thirimanne was announced as the skipper of Sri Lanka's ODI squad while Dasun Shanaka was named captain for the T20I series.
International cricket was put on hold in Pakistan after a touring Sri Lankan team was attacked by gunmen on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in March 2009.
