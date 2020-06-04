Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

PCB Says Legal Advisor Filed Charges Against Shoaib Akhtar in 'Personal Capacity'

The Pakistan Cricket Board clarified it has not filed any complaint with the cyber crime unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Shoaib Akhtar.

PTI |June 4, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
PCB Says Legal Advisor Filed Charges Against Shoaib Akhtar in 'Personal Capacity'

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday clarified that it has not filed any complaint with the cyber crime unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, insisting that the charge was made by its legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi in his individual capacity.

Akhtar has been summoned to the FIA office in Lahore on Friday.

"Just received an absolutely vague, incomprehensible, imprecise and ambiguous Notice from FIA, Lahore. I will issue my response after due consultation with my Lawyer Salman Niazi," Akhtar tweeted.

A PCB spokesman, however, said Akhtar was summoned on Rizvi's complaint and the board has nothing to do with this matter.

"Tafazzul Rizvi is pursuing a defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar in his personal capacity, the board has filed no complaint against the fast bowler with the FIA," the spokesperson said.

Rizvi had complained to the FIA that Akhtar has been spreading propaganda and false allegations against him through social media and his YouTube channel.

Rizvi has sent two notices to Akhtar -- one in Pakistan and one through a law firm in the United Kingdom -- seeking a public apology and damages worth 10 million rupees after the former fast bowler ripped him apart on his channel.

Akhtar's lawyer has responded to the notice sent in Pakistan but Rizvi said a reply was still waiting for the notice sent from the UK.

Rizvi made it clear that he intended to pursue his defamation case against the fast bowler, who had made false allegations against him and tried to damage his standing in the legal community.

The PCB has, however, filed a complaint with the FIA cyber crime cell against three former and present members of its Board of Governors.

The complaint has been filed after Shakeel Shaikh, Noman Butt and Tariq Sarwar targeted PCB chief executive Wasim Khan.

cricketcricket newsPakistan Cricket BoardpcbShoaib Akhtar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more