PCB Summons Misbah ul Haq And Players After Their Meeting With PM

- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatMatch Ended142/4(20.0) RR 7.1
SRH
KKR145/3(20.0) RR 7.1
Kolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriMatch Ended175/3(20.0) RR 8.75
DC
CSK/(20.0) RR 8.75
Delhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
PCB Summons Misbah ul Haq And Players After Their Meeting With PM
Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, Test captain Azhar Ali and senior batsman Muhammad Hafeez have been summoned by the PCB
- PTI
- Updated: September 27, 2020, 11:10 AM IST
Karachi: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, Test captain Azhar Ali and senior batsman Muhammad Hafeez have been summoned by the PCB in the wake of their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan for restoring departmental teams in domestic cricket.
According to sources close to the players, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan will meet with the three players on Monday to convey the board’s displeasure and unhappiness over their move to approach Imran Khan and speak out against a policy decision.
Misbah, Azhar and Hafeez were called for a meeting by Imran Khan earlier this month after they requested for his time to discuss the problems being faced by cricketers around the country due to closure of departmental teams in domestic cricket. Ironically PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, CEO Wasim Khan were also present at the meeting in which Imran Khan rejected the concerns of Misbah and company, making it clear the new system of having just six provincial first class teams would continue and needed to be given time to bear results.
Mani and Wasim Khan were not happy with Misbah and the two other players going against a policy decision of the board in front of the Prime Minister and this will be conveyed to them on Monday. But a well-informed source said that despite what is being portrayed publicly Misbah, Azhar and Hafeez had kept the board informed about their desire to meet the PM.
“The trio had time and again made it clear to the board officials they were not in favour of the scrapping of departmental teams in domestic cricket,” the source said. He said it was strange that contrary to this, the board was giving the impression that they were unaware that the three sought a meeting with the PM directly.
“How is it possible that the Prime Minister who is patron in chief of the board would agree to meet with Misbah and company without first the board being made aware of this and secondly how did the two senior PCB officials also attend the meeting?” the source questioned.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking