PCB to Conduct Virtual Fitness Tests Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Pakistan will conduct fitness tests on players virtually amid the lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic

IANS |April 9, 2020, 10:46 AM IST
Pakistan will conduct fitness tests on players virtually amid the lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to conduct tests for its contracted domestic and international players on April 20 and 21, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The contracted players were due to undergo tests on March 23 and 24 but that was called off due to the pandemic. The new tests will be designed so as to monitor how players have been spending their time at home.

ESPNCricinfo reports that Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and trainer Yasir Malik sent out a message earlier this week to the players reminding them of their obligations to remain fit.

The new fitness test requires players to do 60 push-ups, 50 sit-ups and 30 burpees, taking a minute to complete each. It will also need players to do 10 complete chin-ups in one attempt, 25 Bulgarian split squats, 2.5metre standing broad jump, reverse plank for two minutes and pass a level 18 yo-yo test.

"With all the limitations and lack of resources at the moment, we have chalked out this new fitness battery with everyone given an equal opportunity," the message from Misbah and Malik read.

"We have to make sure that we are giving our hundred percent. You have been informed well before time to make sure you are mentally and physically ready for it. All the tests will be carried out on video link by your team's trainers."

