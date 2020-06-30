PCB to Discuss Fate of Remaining PSL 2020 Matches on Thursday
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is having second thoughts on holding the remaining four matches of the 2020 Pakistan Super League which was abruptly suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following the completion of league stage.
PCB to Discuss Fate of Remaining PSL 2020 Matches on Thursday
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is having second thoughts on holding the remaining four matches of the 2020 Pakistan Super League which was abruptly suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following the completion of league stage.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings