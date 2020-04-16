Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

PCB to Partner with UAE in their Bid to Host ICC Events

According to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, the board is going to bid for five to six ICC events in the 2023 to 2031 cycle and are hoping to win at least one or two of those.

IANS |April 16, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
PCB to Partner with UAE in their Bid to Host ICC Events

The Pakistan Cricket Board, along with Emirates Cricket Board of the UAE, is planning to launch a joint bid to host ICC events scheduled to be held in the upcoming future.

According to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, the board is going to bid for five to six ICC events in the 2023 to 2031 cycle and are hoping to win at least one or two of those.

"We had expressed an interest to host five to six events and, frankly, it is likely we won't be getting more than one or two. But we also thought out of the box to bid jointly with another country," Mani said in a PCB podcast released on the official website of the cricket body.

"I have already begun speaking with the Emirates Cricket Board for a team-up to increase the chances of hosting some of it together but, again, it needs cooperation.

"There are a few events with 16 games and then there are events with 30-40 games, so depending on the scale, the workload can be divided between us," he added.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the International Cricket Council had invited expressions of interest from its member nations until March 15 for 20 global events that will be held in the 2023-2031 cycle. However, the meetings have been deferred indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire cricket calendar to a grinding halt.

During the podcast, the PCB chief insisted that for the development of Pakistan cricket, it is important that ICC tournaments are held in the country.

"We intend to make a very serious expression of our interest on this matter and we will be getting full government support as well," Mani stressed.

So far, Pakistan has hosted two World Cups -- 1987 and 1996. They were also scheduled to jointly host 2011 World Cup along with India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka but lost the hosting rights as several nations refused to tour Pakistan over security concerns.

coronavirusiccpcb

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more