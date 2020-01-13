Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Qualifier 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 13 January, 2020

2ND INN

Khulna Tigers

158/3 (20.0)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

23/5 (5.5)

Rajshahi Royals need 136 runs in 86 balls at 9.48 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

PCB to Persuade BCB to Play Three T20Is and One Test

The PCB announced on Monday that chairman Ehsan Mani will meet Hassan in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, where the two top officials will continue discussion on the Bangladesh's tour itinerary.

PTI |January 13, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
PCB to Persuade BCB to Play Three T20Is and One Test

Pakistan Cricket Board will try to persuade its Bangladeshi counterpart to play at least a Test, besides three T20 Internationals, in the country after BCB Chairman Nazmul Hassan insisted on a short tour later this month, according to sources.

The PCB announced on Monday that chairman Ehsan Mani will meet Hassan in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, where the two top officials will continue discussion on the Bangladesh's tour itinerary.

A reliable source in the PCB told PTI that Mani will suggest Hassan to play at least one Test and the T20 International matches in January-February in Pakistan.

"Mani will also seek a commitment from Hassan when Bangladesh will come and play the second Test in Pakistan," the source said.

The BCB, after an internal meeting on Sunday, said its government had advised it to take a short tour of Pakistan at the moment because of the security situation arising out of Iran-USA tensions in the Middle East.

Hassan said the Bangladesh team could play three T20 International matches this month or next month.

The PCB has said that after the Test tour by Sri Lanka there was no ground for Bangladesh refusing to tour Pakistan as per the ICC Test Championship schedule because of security concerns

pakistan vs bangladeshTest cricket in Pakistan

Related stories

Bangladesh Refuse to Play Two-Test Series in Pakistan
Cricketnext Staff | January 13, 2020, 1:05 PM IST

Bangladesh Refuse to Play Two-Test Series in Pakistan

BCCI Twisting Facts to Mislead Pakistan Fans Over Bangladesh T20s: PCB
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 7:27 PM IST

BCCI Twisting Facts to Mislead Pakistan Fans Over Bangladesh T20s: PCB

Mashrafe Mortaza Gives Up Lucrative Bangladesh Contract
Cricketnext Staff | January 13, 2020, 4:29 PM IST

Mashrafe Mortaza Gives Up Lucrative Bangladesh Contract

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more