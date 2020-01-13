PCB to Persuade BCB to Play Three T20Is and One Test
The PCB announced on Monday that chairman Ehsan Mani will meet Hassan in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, where the two top officials will continue discussion on the Bangladesh's tour itinerary.
PCB to Persuade BCB to Play Three T20Is and One Test
The PCB announced on Monday that chairman Ehsan Mani will meet Hassan in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, where the two top officials will continue discussion on the Bangladesh's tour itinerary.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 13, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Bangladesh Refuse to Play Two-Test Series in Pakistan
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
BCCI Twisting Facts to Mislead Pakistan Fans Over Bangladesh T20s: PCB
Cricketnext Staff | January 13, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Mashrafe Mortaza Gives Up Lucrative Bangladesh Contract
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDRajkot SCAG All Fixtures
Team Rankings