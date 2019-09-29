Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set June 2020 as deadline for the Indian Cricket Board to confirm its participation in Asia Cup, scheduled in September next year.
"We need to see if India agrees to come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. There is still some time till next year's September but by June, we have to know where we are going with this and if it can't be hosted here because of a lack of involvement of India," PCB CEO Wasim Khan said.
However the final decision to shift the tournament will be Asian Cricket Council's prerogative.
"But that is a decision for the Asian Cricket Council and ICC to make. We are ready to have India in the Asia Cup," Khan said.
Khan however acknowledged the practical problems in having any bilateral cricketing ties with India in the prevailing strenuous relationship between the two neighbours.
"Board to board level, we share a good relation with India but they have a lot of government interference and we can't keep on running after them to play a bilateral series. If they want to play they will have to tell us and give us a firm commitment. We have no issues playing at a neutral venue," Khan said.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
PCB to Wait For BCCI's Confirmation in Asia Cup Till June 2020
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set June 2020 as deadline for the Indian Cricket Board to confirm its participation in Asia Cup, scheduled in September next year.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 8, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
Six PSL Franchises Refuse to Submit Bank Guarantees
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
Wahab Riaz Takes Indefinite Break From Red-ball Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | August 31, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
PCB Implements Use of Kookaburra Balls Across All Domestic Formats
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
ZIM v NEPKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SA v INDVisakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures
Team Rankings