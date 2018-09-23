PCB to Withholds NOC’s for T10 League, Seek ICC Clarity on Tournament’s Credibility

Loading...
Speaking to reporters in Dubai, Mani stated that he will not allow Pakistan players to participate in the league until he is satisfied about the tournament’s financial situation.
"I am holding back my position (on giving an NOC to Pakistani players to take part in T10) until I am fully satisfied with specifics on whose money is fueling this league," Mani said.
"In fact, I have asked the ICC for reassurance because they have sanctioned it and I need it in writing that they are totally satisfied that this league has no such element that can bring Pakistan players into dispute.
“Unfortunately, (our players) get trapped (into sinister machinations) so my top priority is to protect my players as, for us, reputation of Pakistan is far more important."
Salman Iqbal, the president of the T10 League, had recently stepped down due to a lack of ‘transparency’ and ‘proper systems and monitoring’ in the running of the league.
Iqbal, who owns Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Karachi Kings, was the one who convinced then-PCB chairman Najam Sethi to allow Pakistan’s top talent to participate in the T10 League.
Mani stated that only the board’s financial gains were taken into account when the players were given the green light to take part in the league.
"I think the only criteria that was considered was how much money the PCB and the players will get. The players' workload wasn't taken into account.”
Mani further added that he will re-examine the specifics of every franchise-based league that Pakistani players are involved in since he wants to ensure that the leagues are credible.
"All the leagues that Pakistani players participate in, I am getting them re-examined. Whichever league our players are involved in, we need to find out with due diligence who are running the leagues and whether they are really credible.
“This wasn't done before as there is not a single piece paper that can tell me who are these people are behind the T10 League."
