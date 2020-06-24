Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

2ND INN

Olten CC

94/8 (10.0)

Olten CC
v/s
Winterthur CC
Winterthur CC*

60/6 (7.0)

Winterthur CC need 35 runs in 18 balls at 11.66 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

2ND INN

Bengal Tigers CC

157/4 (20.0)

Bengal Tigers CC
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC*

37/3 (6.0)

Vantaa CC need 121 runs in 84 balls at 8.64 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

1ST INN

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club *

90 (19.4)

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club
v/s
Empire CC
Empire CC

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club elected to bat

PCB Window for Asia Cup Doesn't Suit India: BCCI Official

With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan saying that the Asia Cup will be held either in September or October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that the window which suits the PCB doesn't suit the Indian board.

IANS |June 24, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
BCCI logoBCCI will look to chalk out a plan to begin the skill-based training program at the local with the help of the State Cricket Associations (AFP PHOTO)

New Delhi: With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan saying that the Asia Cup will be held either in September or October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that the window which suits the PCB doesn't suit the Indian board.

Speaking to IANS, a board functionary in the know of developments said that the PCB could also look at postponing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next season and host the multi-nation event in that window. The BCCI can then look at adjusting the calendar accordingly and playing in the Asia Cup.

"Asia Cup will be a struggle this year. Going by the statement of the Chief Executive of the PCB, the window that suits them doesn't suit India. Maybe they can postpone PSL next year if BCCI is able to open up a window during that period. Otherwise conducting the Asia Cup doesn't seem too practical as these are challenging times," the functionary said.

The Pakistan Super League is generally played around the February-March window and even this year the tournament was in the knockout stages when it had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The PCB is in fact looking at the November window to complete the knockout games that remain.

ALSO READ | Asia Cup in SL or UAE, Need to Forget Playing Bilateral Series With India: PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Speaking to the media on the Asia Cup, Wasim said: "The Asia Cup will go ahead. The Pakistan team returns from England on 2nd September so we can have the tournament in September or October. There are some things which will only get clear in the due course of time. We are hopeful of having the Asia Cup because Sri Lanka has not had too many cases of the Coronavirus. If they can't do it, then UAE is also ready."

The BCCI has already made it clear that domestic matches and bilateral ties will be the area of focus for the Indian board when cricket resumes in the post-covid era. In fact, the players have time and again pointed that the Indian Premier League would be the best tournament to start proceedings once cricketing action resumes. The BCCI recently announced that tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been postponed due to the current situation with regards to the pandemic.

In a release, the board said: "The Indian cricket team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19. Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020.

"As stated in the earlier press release issued on 17th May, the BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors."

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
