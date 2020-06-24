PCB Window for Asia Cup Doesn't Suit India: BCCI Official
With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan saying that the Asia Cup will be held either in September or October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that the window which suits the PCB doesn't suit the Indian board.
