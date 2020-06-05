Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

PCB Withdraws Termination of Service Notices Served to 55 Staffers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said it has withdrawn termination of service notices served to 55 staffers earlier this week.

IANS |June 5, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
PCB Withdraws Termination of Service Notices Served to 55 Staffers

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said it has withdrawn termination of service notices served to 55 staffers earlier this week.

"The vast overstaffing that the current board has inherited remains a long-term sustainability issue for the PCB. Making changes is about timing and, on reflection, the process and communication needed to be better.

"As a responsible organisation, we have reviewed our decision and acted quickly to withdraw the notices," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the PCB said it will continue the exercise to restructure and rationalise its staff numbers and will make necessary decisions in due course, the statement added.

The PCB presently has an overall strength of 710 across the country, including 361 and 70 in Lahore and Karachi offices, respectively.

ALSO READ | PCB Says Legal Advisor Filed Charges Against Shoaib Akhtar in 'Personal Capacity'

The PCB recently announced the appointments of former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn as Head of High Performance Coaching and former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq as Head of International Player Development as part of the prestigious High Performance Centres restructuring.

In addition to the two former Test cricketers, LUMS graduate Asser Malik, who has a wide-ranging experience with various multi-national companies, has been confirmed as High Performance Operations Manager.

Saqlain, also a Level III coach, has previously worked as a spin bowling coach with Bangladesh, West Indies and England men's cricket teams, apart from serving as a consultant for PCB, Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket.

Grant Bradburnpcbsaqlain mushtaqWasim Khan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more