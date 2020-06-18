PCB's Ehsan Mani Pulls Out of ICC Chairman Race, Clears Way For Sourav Ganguly
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, who as looked as an aspirant to over as the ICC chief, has pulled out of the race, according to Mumbai Mirror. This means now that the way for Sourav Ganguly to become the head of the apex body becomes clear, only if he wants to contest the elections.
PCB's Ehsan Mani Pulls Out of ICC Chairman Race, Clears Way For Sourav Ganguly
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, who as looked as an aspirant to over as the ICC chief, has pulled out of the race, according to Mumbai Mirror. This means now that the way for Sourav Ganguly to become the head of the apex body becomes clear, only if he wants to contest the elections.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings