'PCB's Not Doing Anything'- Shahid Afridi Slams Pakistan Cricket Board For Not Providing Any Aid to Shaheen Afridi

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 16, 2022, 10:32 IST

United Kingdom

Shahid Afridi slams PCB for not giving any aid to injured Pakistan bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has blamed Pakistan Cricket Board for not taking any care of injured Shaheen Afridi and revealed that the he arranged a doctor for the bowler

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi revealed that his country’s premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been undergoing knee surgery on his own expenses and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not doing anything.

While speaking at length about this issue on Samaa TV, Shahid Afridi said, “When I talk about Shaheen.. that guy went to England on his own. He bought his own ticket, he spent his own money to stay in a hotel. I arranged a doctor for him, then he contacted the doctor. PCB is not doing anything, he was doing that on his own.”

Shaheen Afridi has been away from cricket action since July this year as he faced a knee injury during fielding. He further missed the Asia Cup 2022 as well, where Pakistan went down to Sri Lanka in the final.

Pakistan bowler was first kept in close contact with team’s physio during their tour to Netherlands but then eventually departed to the United Kingdom late last month for the rehabilitation process. However, now Shahid Afridi has blamed PCB for not taking any care of the bowler.

“Everything, from coordination to doctors to his hotel room and food expenses, he is paying out of his own pocket. As far as I know, Zakir Khan talked to him for 1-2 times, but that was it,” the former Pakistan skipper said.

Zakir Khan is currently the Director of Cricket for international tours at the PCB. However, the PCB has roped in Shaheen Afridi for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and during the squad announcement for the same, chief selector Wasim had stated that they had received ‘encouraging reports’ over the progress of Shaheen.

“We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month,” said chief selector Muhammad Wasim.

Along with Afridi, fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior will also return to the  squad for upcoming World Cup after recovering fully from a side strain he suffered during the Asia Cup.

However, before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play in a tri-series in the shortest format, along with hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh, in Christchurch from October 7-14.

first published:September 16, 2022, 10:32 IST
last updated:September 16, 2022, 10:32 IST