PCC vs BRN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ECS Czech Republic 2022 match, June 01, 02:30 PM IST

PCC vs BRN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Czech Republic 2022 match between Prague CC and Brno CC: Prague CC will have a faceoff with Brno CC for the first time on June 1, Wednesday. Both the teams have made similar starts to the ECS Czech Republic 2022.

Prague CC lost their opening game against Bohemian by seven runs. Playing their second match against Plzen Guardians, the team made amends in its batting line-up. Prague batters caused havoc on the field by registering a total of 144 runs in their ten overs. Arun Ashokan made a major contribution as he smacked 60 runs off just 27 balls. Guardians were restricted to only 71 runs as Prague scored a massive win by 73 runs.

Coming to Brno CC, they were also defeated by Bohemian in their first match. Following a five-wicket loss, the team made a comeback. Brno defeated United in a nail-biting thriller by just two runs. The Brno bowlers kept their calm in a tricky run chase of 120 runs.

Ahead of the match between Prague CC and Brno CC, here is everything you need to know:

PCC vs BRN Telecast

Prague CC vs Brno CC game will not be telecast in India

PCC vs BRN Live Streaming

The ECS Czech Republic 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PCC vs BRN Match Details

PCC vs BRN match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 02:30 PM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

PCC vs BRN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Arun Vasudevan

Vice-Captain – Sudesh Wickramasakera

Suggested Playing XI for PCC vs BRN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hilal Ahmad, Ansar Nazir

Batters: Jahangir Wani, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif

All-rounders: Sudesh Wickramasakera, Arun Vasudevan, Arun Ashokan

Bowlers: Sandeep Tiwari, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Ali Hassan Sittar

PCC vs BRN Probable XIs:

Prague CC: Dipankumar Patel, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Jahangir Ahmad Wani, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel-I, S.Maduranga, Prakash Sadasivan, Keyur Mehta

Brno CC: Sandeep Tiwari, Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn (c), Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Arun Vasudevan, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Ashish Matta, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Ansar Nazir (wk)

