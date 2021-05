PCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Darwin & District T20 League 2021 match, May 27, 01:30 pm IST

PCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Darwin & District T20 League 2021 match between Palmerston Cricket Club and Darwin Cricket Club: In the upcoming eighth match of the 2021 edition of the Darwin & District T20 League, Palmerston Cricket Club will lock horns against Darwin Cricket Club. The match is scheduled at Gardens Oval in Benalla on May 27, Thursday at 01:30 pm IST.

Palmerston Cricket Club didn’t have an ideal start to their campaign in the competition as they lost to Nightcliff Cricket Club by 25 runs. Palmerston failed to chase a decent target of 152 runs. However, in the match against Darwin Cricket Club, the team will be hoping to forget the last game and register their first win.

Darwin Cricket Club, on the other hand, experienced contrasting fortunes as they scripted a comfortable victory as they managed to defeat Tracy Village CC by seven wickets. Darwin were at their fluent best in all three facets of the game.

Ahead of the match between Palmerston Cricket Club and Darwin Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

PCC vs DDC Telecast

The Darwin & District T20 League 2021 is not telecasted in India

PCC vs DDC Live Streaming

The match between PCC vs DDC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PCC vs DDC Match Details

The 8th match of the Darwin & District T20 League 2021 will be played between Palmerston Cricket Club and Darwin Cricket Club at the Gardens Oval in Benalla at 01:30 pm IST on May 27, Thursday.

PCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain– Harry Chamberlain

Vice-Captain– Connor Blaxall

Suggested Playing XI for PCC vs DDC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: William Foley, Corey McDean

Batsmen: Shane Buttfield, Harry Chamberlain, Harshtik Bimbral

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Alex Bleakley, Connor Blaxall

Bowlers: Kristopher Denby, Connor Hawkins, Hamish Martin

PCC vs DDC Probable XIs:

Palmerston Cricket Club: Alex Bleakley (C), Jake Baker, Harshtik Bimbral, Corey McDean (WK), Hamish Martin, Daniel McKell, Oscar Oborn, Connor Blaxall, Shane Buttfield, Liam Sparke, Lucas Nitschke

Darwin Cricket Club: Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster, Anthony Adlam, Jacob Dickman (c), William Anstey, William Foley (wk), Tom Menzies, Kristopher Denby, Dylan J Slater, Ned Cooper, Connor Hawkins

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here