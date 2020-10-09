PCC vs PRB: Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague, Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCC vs PRB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PCC vs PRB Dream11 Best Picks / PCC vs PRB Dream11 Captain / PCC vs PRB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The second and third-placed teams on the points table, Prague CC and Prague Barbarians will be squaring off against each other in their next fixture in the ECS T10 Prague league 2020.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Currently, PCC have managed to score a total of four points from three matches. In the last match, they were defeated by Vinohrady Rossos by 18 runs. PRB, on the other hand, has scored six points from four matches. In its previous fixture, the team beat United CC by a margin of 64 runs.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

ECS T10 Prague, Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians outing is scheduled for Friday, October 9 at the Prague Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague. The match will commence from 1:30 PM.

PCC vs PRB ECS T10 Prague, Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

PCC vs PRB ECS T10 Prague, Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

PCC vs PRB ECS T10 Prague, Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians: Match Details

October 9 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Prague Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague.

ECS T10 Prague, PCC vs PRB Dream11 team for Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians captain: Divyendra Singh

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians vice-captain: Karthick Gopalakrishnan

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians wicket keeper: Divyendra Singh

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Key Battles Ahead of Match 23

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction batsmen: Laxminarayanan Selvan, Sameera Maduranga, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians all-rounders: Prakash Sadasivan, Kasi Vishwanathan

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction for Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians bowlers: Abul Farhad, Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Kushal Mendon,

PCC vs PRB ECS T10 Prague Prague CC CC playing 11 against Prague Barbarians: Hilal Ahmad(WK), Smit Patel, Prakash Sadasivan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet Panipichain, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Kushal Mendon, Sudhir Gladson, Kasi Vishwanathan Balakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Sameera Maduranga

PCC vs PRB ECS T10 Prague, Prague Barbarians playing 11 against Prague CC: Divyendra Singh(WK), Yashwantha Salian, Sahil Grover, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar