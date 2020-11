PCC vs RRCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCC vs RRCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PCC vs RRCC Dream11 Best Picks / PCC vs RRCC Dream11 Captain / PCC vs RRCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the sixth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome, Padova Cricket Club and Royal Roma Cricket Club will be facing each other for the second time. In their previous outing on Monday, November 2, Royal Roma Cricket Club defeated the Padova Cricket Club by 72 runs.

ECS T10 Rome, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club match is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3. The outing will commence from 3:45 PM IST at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

Till now, both the teams have played two matches each and both of them have won and lost one match in total. In the latest outing, Padova Cricket Club beat Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club by six runs. Royal Roma Cricket Club, on the other hand, were on the losing side of their latest fixture. The team were defeated by Royal Parma Cricket Club by seven wickets.

PCC vs RRCC ECS T10 Rome, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

PCC vs RRCC ECS T10 Rome, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club: Match Details

November 3 - 3:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

PCC vs RRCC ECS T10 Rome, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Rome PCC vs RRCC Dream11 team for Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club

ECS T10 Rome PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club captain: Dharamvir Kumar

ECS T10 Rome PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club vice-captain: Prakash Sadasivan

ECS T10 Rome PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club wicket keeper: Alessandro Sabelli

ECS T10 Rome PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club batsmen: Dharamvir Kumar, Prakash Sadasivan

ECS T10 Rome PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club all-rounders: Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Sudhir Gladson, Kasi Vishwanathan Balakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan

ECS T10 Rome PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Padova Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club bowlers: Anil Kumar, Shoiab Awan, Sameera Maduranga

PCC vs RRCC ECS T10 Rome, Padova Cricket Club playing 11 against Royal Roma Cricket Club: Hilal Ahmad, Smit Patel, Prakash Sadasivan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet Panipichain, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Kushal Mendon, Sudhir Gladson, Kasi Vishwanathan Balakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Sameera Maduranga

PCC vs RRCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club playing 11 against Padova Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood