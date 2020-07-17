PCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Palmerston CC vs Tracy Village CC Round 6 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 18, 2020

PCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD | In Round 5, a red-hot Southern Districts take on Darwin at Fred’s Pass. As reigning Premier, Districts will be conscious of the need to keep winning and add further pressure on undefeated Waratah at the top of the ladder. The ‘rurals’ are not reliant on any one player with either bat or ball which is not a luxury Darwin can boast. The Eagles are blessed with a competent and varied bowling attack but fall away badly when batting – Luke Shelton and Jacob Dickman are exceptions. Nightcliff are at home against Palmerston and with neither team fully exploiting its available talent, an even contest is likely. However, if Maroons batsmen, Alex Bleakley, Robbie vanderMeulen and Hamish Martin find some true measure of form, the Tigers untested bowling array could suffer. A young Tracy Village has shown glimpses of form but will clearly need to more fully arrange themselves against a powerful Waratah team looking to retain its unbeaten position. Tahs batting, bowling and fielding has been better than any opponent thus far and to mix with the best, Tracy need to lift in all three departments. Kyle Scrimegour and Sam Bammant are impressive at the top of the bowling order and off-spinner, Coby Edmonstone, is promising backup – but, several noticeable fielding lapses cost the Villagers many runs last weekend and a lift in concentration from the ‘keeper down, will add much needed pressure on the opposition batsmen. PINT has the bye.
July 18 – 7: 00 AM IST from Cazalys Oval
PCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Palmerston CC Kieran Toner, Shane Buttfield, Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley (C), Michael Richardson, Harshtik Bimbral, Jake Baker, MJ Challen, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe.
Tracy Village CC Kyle Scrimegour, Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar, Tom Balkwil (WK), Coby Edmondstone (C), Lachlan Dumigan, Waseem Akram, Wilson Ryan, Samuel Arthur, Harsh Shah, Anthony Edmondstone, Jason McKay
