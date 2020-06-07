Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

PCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 Palmerston Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
PCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 Palmerston Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 |The CDU Top End T20, a round-robin T20 carnival featuring 15 games across the Queen’s Birthday long weekend on June 6-8, will also see up to 500 spectators allowed at the grounds since Northern Territory has not registered any active COVID-19 case since May 21.

The tournament, featuring seven Darwin Premier Grade clubs and an Invitational XI comprising best players from the Northern Territory’s ‘Asia Cup’ competition, will be a testing ground for cricket in a COVID-19 environment.

On March 13, Australia and New Zealand had played the last international cricket match possible before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cricket shutdown across the globe.

PCC vs TRV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Robert Vandermeulen

All-rounders: Daniel Fett (CAPTAIN), Coby Edmonstone (VICE CAPTAIN), Lachlan Dumigan

Batsmen: Alex Bleakly, Daniel Christianson, Kyle Scrimgeour

Bowlers: Kieron Toner, Jackson Edmonstone, Harsh Shah, Hamish Martin

PCC vs TRV Probable Playing XIs

Palmerston Cricket Club: Robert Vandermeulen, Alex Bleakly, Hershtik Bimbral, Todd McAnn, Dean Mcarthur, Shane Buttfield, Matthew Robertson, Hamish Martin, Kieron Toner, Daniel Fett, J Baker.

Tracy Village CC: Darren Treumer, Coby Edmonstone, Kyle Scrimgeour, Harsh Shah, Matteo Charlton, Ricky Sharpe, Rohan Philip, Daniel Christianson, Lachlan Dumigan, Jackson Edmonstone, Tony Edmonstone.

PCC vs TRV Squads

Palmerston Cricket Club: Robert Vandermeulen, Alex Bleakey, Stephen Regan, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McAnn, Lucas Nitschke, Cameron Hyde, Harshtik Bimbral, Matthew Robertson, Darryl Lowe, Daniel Fett, Jake Baker, Kieran Toner, Michael Richardson, Aiden Allen, Shane Buttfield, Scott Wood, Hamish Martin.

Tracy Village CC: Darren Treumer, Kyle Scrimegour, Sam Bammant, Nitesh Panchal, Matteo Charlton, Rhoan Philip, Tony Edmonstone, Daniel Christianson, Coby Edmondstone, Lachlan Dumigan, Tahir Abbas, Hayden Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Harsh Shah, Ritesh Patel, Jackson Edmonstone, Jaxon Treumer, Ricky Sharpe

