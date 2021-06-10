PCC vs TRV Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Darwin And District T20 Competition 2021, June 10, 1:30 PM IST Thursday

PCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ODD match between Palmerston Cricket Club and Tracy Village CC: Palmerston Cricket Club will lock horns with Tracy Village CC in a Darwin T20 match on Thursday at the Marrara Cricket Ground. The match between PCC and TRV will start at 1:30 pm (IST).

Palmerston Cricket Club started their Darwin T20 campaign on a positive note. They defeated Darwin Cricket Club by 17 runs in their season opener. PCC will be eager to continue their winning march when they next take on Tracy Village CC on Thursday.

On the other hand, Tracy Village CC started their season with a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Darwin Cricket Club. The team will aim to open their account against Palmerston Cricket Club on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Palmerston Cricket Club and Tracy Village CC; here is everything you need to know:

PCC vs TRV Telecast

The match between PCC vs TRV is not televised in India

PCC vs TRV Live Streaming

The match between PCC vs TRV is available to be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page.

PCC vs TRV Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 10 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The game will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

PCC vs TRV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Connor Blaxall-Hill

Vice-captain: Hugo Burdon

PCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Corey McDean

Batsmen: Hugo Burdon, Harry Zimmermann, Cameron Hemp

All-Rounders: Coby Edmondstone, Jackson Edmonstone, Liam Sparke, Connor Blaxall-Hill

Bowlers: Hamish Martin, Daniel McKell, Max Anson

PCC vs TRV probable playing XI

Palmerston Cricket Club predicted playing XI: Connor Blaxall-Hill, Harry Zimmermann, Alex Bleakley (c), Lucas Nitschke, Liam Sparke, Corey McDean (wk), Hamish Martin, Beau Pearce, Charlie Bignell, Daniel McKell and Lachlan Gallagher

Tracy Village CC predicted playing XI: Antum Naqvi, Joshua Kann, Hugo Burdon (c), Coby Edmondstone, Jackson Edmonstone, Cameron Hemp, Kane Hurley, Patrick Parsons (wk), Craig Dancey, Max Anson and Harry Kitschke

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here