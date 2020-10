PCC vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC vs United CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCC vs UCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PCC vs UCC Dream11 Best Picks / PCC vs UCC Dream11 Captain / PCC vs UCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Prague CC will take on United CC in the 10th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Prague on Thursday, October 8. PCC will be confident coming into this match, given their commendable performance in the last match as they took down the table toppers Vinohrady CC by a massive margin of 36 runs. On the other hand, UCC has not won even a single match so far in the tournament. It came close to beating Prague Barbarians in the match yesterday but ended up 3 runs short. They will be desperate for a win here. The match will be played at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague at 01:30 pm IST.

PCC vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC vs United CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Prague 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

PCC vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC vs United CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

PCC vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC vs United CC: Match Details

October 8 – 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs United CC

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs United CC captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs United CC vice-captain: Pramod Bagauly

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs United CC wicketkeeper: Abhimanyu Singh

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs United CC batsmen: Sharan Ramakrishnan, Kushal Mendon, Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs United CC all-rounders: Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Naveen Parandhar

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs United CC bowlers: Smit Patel, Ali Hassan Sittar, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy

PCC vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC playing 11 against United CC: Sharan Ramakrishnan, Kushal Mendon, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rohit Deshmoyni, Smit Patel, Ali Hassan Sittar

PCC vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, United CC playing 11 against Prague CC: Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly, Abhimanyu Singh (WK), Chetan Sharma, Neelesh Pandit, Emon Md Mohiuddin, Naveen Parandhar, Ashokkumar Reddy Somireddy, Arpan Shukla, Gokul Sai Namburi, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy