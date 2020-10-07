PCC vs VCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCC vs VCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PCC vs VCC Dream11 Best Picks / PCC vs VCC Dream11 Captain / PCC vs VCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Prague CC is set to clash against the table toppers Vinohrady CC in Match 9 of the ongoing ECS T10 Prague 2020. They have had mixed results in the tournament so far, having registered a splendid victory in their opening match against Prague Spartans by 8 wickets with 16 balls to spare. Against the Barbarians, they fell six runs short while chasing a total of 79.

On the other hand, VCC has dominated its opponents in both matches and have emerged as the strongest team in the initial stages of the tournament. PCC will have to be at their best to have a shot at victory here.

PCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Prague 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

PCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC: Live Score / Scorecard

PCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC: Match Details

October 7 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC captain: Chris Pearce

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC vice-captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC wicketkeeper: Chris Pearce

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC batsmen: Siddarth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Kushal Mendon

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC all-rounders: Sudesh Wickramasekara, Vojta Hasa, Nirmal Kumar

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PCC vs VCC Dream11 team for Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC bowlers: Smit Patel, Ali Hassan Sittar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

PCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC playing 11 against Vinohrady CC: Sharan Ramakrishnan, Kushal Mendon, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rohit Deshmoyni, Smit Patel, Ali Hassan Sittar

PCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Vinohrady CC playing 11 against Prague CC: Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce (WK), Ritik Tomar, Kamal Bhinder, Vojta Hasa, Benjamin Soucek, Haris Hassan, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Benjamin Boulton Smith, Shubhranshu Chaudhary