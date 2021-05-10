PCK vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10-Prague 2021, Prague CC Kings vs Bohemian CC May 10 12:30 pm PM IST

PCK vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 25 between Prague CC Kings and Bohemian CC: Prague CC Kings will take on Bohemian CC in the 25th match of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Monday. The Kings are unbeaten so far in this tournament having won all their four matches. They currently occupy the summit spot of the table in the Group A standings.

On the other hand, Bohemian CC, are sitting at third place on the points table after two consecutive defeats, however they made a strong comeback to win their following two matches.

According to weather reports, the temperature will hover around 22-23 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be partly sunny, with 46 percent humidity and no threats of precipitation.

The surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a bowling track. Seven out of the last 10 ten matches played here were won by the team batting first and it is evident that chasing isn’t that easy at this venue.

The ECS T10-Prague PCK vs BCC game is scheduled to start at 12:30pm, IST.

PCK vs BCC Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

PCK vs BCC Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

PCK vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara

Vice-captain: Javed Iqbal

Wicketkeeper: Hilal Ahmad

Batsmen: Saqlain Mukhtar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Zahid Mahmood, Arun Ashokan

All-rounders: Javed Iqbal, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel

Bowlers: Saurabh Kakaria, Maduranga, Ali Waqar

PCK vs BCC Probable XIs

Prague CC Kings: Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Kushal Mendon, Prakash Sadasivan, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Charles Croucher

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal (C), Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, Pratap Jagtap (WK), Amin Hossain, Zahid Mahmood, Ravindra Singh Bist, Imran ul-Haq, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria

