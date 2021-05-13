PCK vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 13, 02:30 pm IST

PCK vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Kings and Brno Raiders:Prague CC Kings and Brno Raiders will be up against each other in the 38th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague league. The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague will host the thriller on Thursday, May 13 at 02:30 pm IST.

Going into the contest, PCK will have an edge over BRD as in their last outing, Prague CC Kings beat Brno Raiders by seven wickets. Prague CC Kings are enjoying a decent ride in the league as they have won five out of their seven league matches. Their last league match against Vinohrady CC was abandoned due to rain.

Brno Raiders, on the other hand, have failed to perform up to the mark in the tournament as they have lost their five league games from sixplayed. In their last match, they were up against Vinohrady CC and lost the game by six wickets. Raiders are languishing at the last position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Prague CC Kings and Brno Raiders; here is everything you need to know:

PCK vs BRD Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.

PCK vs BRD Live Streaming

The match between PCK vs BRD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PCK vs BRD Match Details

The 38th match of ECS T10 Prague 2021 between Prague CC Kings and Brno Raiders will be played on Thursday, May 13 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 02:30 pm IST.

PCK vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekera,

Vice-Captain: Ashish Matta

Suggested Playing XI for PCK vs BRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sureshkumar Nagaraj

Batsmen: Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekera, Ashish Matta

All-rounders: Smit Patel, Keyur Mehta, Arun kumar Vasudevan,Suditha Udugala

Bowlers: Ali Hassan Sittar, Suresh Ramaro, Sameera Maduranga

PCK vs BRD Probable XIs:

Prague CC Kings: Hilal Ahmad (wk), Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sudhir Gladson, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Laxminarayanan Selvan

Brno Raiders: Naveen Joseph, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Muhammad Ansar (wk), Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Suresh Ramarao, Aamir Husain, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Kushal Mishra

