PCK vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 - Prague 2021, May 5 2:30 PM IST

PCK Vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 10 between Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilisers: In the 10th match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament, Prague CC Kings will face off against Prague Spartans Mobilizers for the second time on Wednesday, May 5 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague.

After winning both their opening fixtures of the ECST10 campaign, Prague CC Kings currently occupy the second place on the points table. Whereas, Prague Spartans Mobilizers are yet to open their account and are lying at the bottom of Group A standings.

The temperature is expected to around 12°C on the matchday with 45 percent humidity and 27 km/hr wind speed. The surface at Vinor Cricket Ground favours the batsmen when compared to the bowlers and is expected to behave similarly in this match as well.

The ECS T10 PCK Vs PSM game is scheduled to start at 2:30pmIST.

PCK Vs PSM Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Brescia 2021 tournament can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

PCK Vs PSM Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 5 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 2:30 PM IST.

PCK Vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sharan Ramakrishnan

Vice-captain: Vaibhav Naukudkar

Wicketkeeper: Hilal Ahmad

Batsmen: Sharan Ramakrishnan, Arun Ashokan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Sudesh Wickramasekara

All-rounders: Keyur Mehta, Arun Konda, Smit Patel

Bowlers: Sameera Maduranga, Prasad Ramachandran, Ashok Somireddy

PCK Vs PSM Probable XIs

Prague CC Kings: Hilal Ahmad (WK), Arun Ashokan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Kuramboyina, Ashok Somireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Siddharth Sharma, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Natarajan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda (WK), Gokul Namburi, Prasad Ramachandran, Vineet Mahajan

