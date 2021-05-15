PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 1st Semi-final, May 15 12:30 pm IST

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Vanguards:In the first semifinal of European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague, Prague CC Kings will lock horns with Prague Spartans Vanguards. The semifinal match between Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Vanguards will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground and will kick-start at 12:30 pm (IST).

So far, the Prague CC Kings are having a perfect tournament. PCK finished the group stage as table toppers with seven wins from eight games. In the quarterfinal, they defeated United CC by seven wickets to confirm their berth in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, the Prague Spartans Vanguards finished the group stage at the second spot with five-win out of eight games. They confirm their spot in the semi-final after beating Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the fourth quarter-final.

Ahead of the semi-final match between Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Vanguards; here is everything you need to know:

PCK vs PSV Telecast

Not televised in India

PCK vs PSV Live Streaming

The match between PCK vs PSV is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

PCK vs PSV Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 15 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

PCK vs PSV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: S Wickramasekera

Vice-Captain: S Sengupta

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: S Bhatia, H Ahmad

Batsmen: A Ashokan, K Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan

All-rounders: S Wickramasekera, S Sengupta, S Patel

Bowlers: A H Sittar, S Maduranga, S K Valliveti

PCK vs PSV probable playing XI:

Prague CC Kings: Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ali Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dheeraj Thakur, Shanmugham Ravi, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Karthik Ekambaram, Varun Mehta (wk), Vignesh Kumar, Ashutosh Arya

