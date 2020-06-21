PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 | The European Cricket Network (ECN) and Českomoravský Kriketový Svaz (Czech Cricket Union) are staging the ECN Czech Super Series in Prague, Czech Republic. The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year. The ECN Czech Super Series will feature cricket stars of the Men’s National Team like Sudesh Wickramasekara, who holds the record for the fastest ever T20I hundred - off 35 balls - along with South Africa’s David Miller and Rohit Sharma of India.
PCK vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
PCK vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Match Details
June 21 – 1:30 PM IST from Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague
PCK vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 My Dream11 Team
PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jinnu Panipichai
PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Batsmen: Farooq Shaik, Vijay Karthikeyan, Kasi Balakrishnan
PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team All-rounders: Satyajit Sengupta (CAPTAIN), Prasanna Ganesan, Naveen Padmaraju (VICE CAPTAIN), Charles Croucher
PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Bowlers: Neeraj Tyagi, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Pavan Sunkara
PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Prague CC Knights Jinnu Panipichai, Kasi Balakrishnan, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Sone Nerrolipadan, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (C), Laxminarayanan Selvan, Charles Croucher, Vijay Karthikeyan, Pavan Sunkara.
Prague Spartans Vanguards Satyajit Sengupta, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Prasanna Ganesan, Parth Bhalodiya, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Neeraj Tyagi (C), Ghanshyam (WK), Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Shaik, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Suhaib Wani.
