fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PCK vs PSV Dream11 Best Picks / PCK vs PSV Dream11 Captain / PCK vs PSV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Prague CC Knights vs Prague Spartans Vanguards - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 | The European Cricket Network (ECN) and Českomoravský Kriketový Svaz (Czech Cricket Union) are staging the ECN Czech Super Series in Prague, Czech Republic. The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year. The ECN Czech Super Series will feature cricket stars of the Men’s National Team like Sudesh Wickramasekara, who holds the record for the fastest ever T20I hundred - off 35 balls - along with South Africa’s David Miller and Rohit Sharma of India.

PCK vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

PCK vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Match Details

June 21 – 1:30 PM IST from Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague

PCK vs PSV ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 My Dream11 Team

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jinnu Panipichai

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Batsmen: Farooq Shaik, Vijay Karthikeyan, Kasi Balakrishnan

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team All-rounders: Satyajit Sengupta (CAPTAIN), Prasanna Ganesan, Naveen Padmaraju (VICE CAPTAIN), Charles Croucher

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Bowlers: Neeraj Tyagi, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Pavan Sunkara

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Knights Jinnu Panipichai, Kasi Balakrishnan, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Sone Nerrolipadan, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (C), Laxminarayanan Selvan, Charles Croucher, Vijay Karthikeyan, Pavan Sunkara.

Prague Spartans Vanguards Satyajit Sengupta, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Prasanna Ganesan, Parth Bhalodiya, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Neeraj Tyagi (C), Ghanshyam (WK), Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Shaik, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Suhaib Wani.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more