PCK vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 14, 12:30 pm IST

Check here PCK vs UCC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Kings and United CC. Also, check the schedule of the Prague CC Kings vs United CC match.

PCK vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Kings and United CC:The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is heading towards its business days as Prague CC Kings and United CC will be up against each other in the first quarter-final of the tournament. The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague will host the thriller on Friday, May 14 at 12:30 pm IST.

Prague CC Kings are enjoying a blistering run in the league as they are placed at the top of the points table after winning six out of their eight league games. In their last encounter, PCK scripted a stunning victory over Brno Raiders by nine wickets.

United CC, on the other hand, have failed to make a mark in the tournament as they managed to win just two league games while losing as many as six fixtures. They are languishing at the second-last position on the points table of Group B.

Ahead of the match between Prague CC Kings and United CC; here is everything you need to know:

PCK vs UCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.

PCK vs UCC Live Streaming

The match between PCK vs UCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PCK vs UCC Match Details

The 41st match of ECS T10 Prague 2021 between Prague CC Kings and United CC will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 12:30 pm IST on May 14, Friday.

PCK vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara

Vice-Captain: Pramod Bagauly

Suggested Playing XI for PCK vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hilal Ahmad

Batsmen: Shyamal Joshi, Suditha Udugala, Arun Ashokan

All-rounders: Pramod Bagauly, Ayush Sharma, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Smit Patel

Bowlers: Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, Ali Sittar

PCK vs UCC Probable XIs:

Prague CC Kings: Arun Ashokan (c), Prakash Sadasivan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sudhir Gladson, Suditha Udugala, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Aakash Parmar, Laxminarayanan Selvan

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Kunal Deshmukh

