PCK vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021, May 10, 4:30 pm IST

PCK vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Kings and Vinohrady CC: Prague CC Kings and Vinohrady CC will be up against each other in the 27th match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague match. Just like the previous games, the clash between Prague CC Kings and Vinohrady CC will also be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague from 04:30 pm IST.

It will be a clash of the table-toppers as both Prague CC Kings and Vinohrady CC are placed at the first and second spot respectively on the points table of Group A. Prague CC Kings are experiencing a dream ride in the league as they have been unbeatable in the league thus far. PCK has won all their four games. Their last match saw them beating Brno Raiders by seven wickets.

Just like Prague CC Kings, Vinohrady CC are also having a decent run in ECS T10 Prague 2021. They have lost just one game from four played and thus have six points under their belt. In their last outing, Vinohrady CC registered a comprehensive over Brno Raiders by 25 runs.

Ahead of the match between Prague CC Kings and Vinohrady CC; here is everything you need to know:

PCK vs VCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India

PCK vs VCC Live Streaming

The match between PCK vs VCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PCK vs VCC Match Details

The 27th match between Prague CC Kings and Vinohrady CC will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 04:30 pm IST.

PCK vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain– Frederick Heydenrych

Vice-Captain– S Patel

Suggested Playing XI for PCK vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chris Pearce

Batsmen: Sudesh Wickramasekera, Frederick Heydenrych, Arun Ashokan

All-rounders: Smit Patel, Ritik Tomar, Keyur Mehta, Siddarth Goud

Bowlers: Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Sameera Maduranga

PCK vs VCC Probable XIs:

Prague CC Kings: Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ali Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran

Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce, Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick

