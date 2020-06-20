PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Prague CC Knights vs Vinohrady Biancos - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 | Prague Cricket Club Knights have an experienced side, and a very talented top order. They need their early batsmen to fire and build a large total if they are going to start with a win against the Biancos. Vinohrady Biancos will be very keen to impress on the big stage in their first outing. A side with excellent bowling depth, they will look to put the opposition on the backfoot by taking early wickets. The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event, kicking off on June 13, with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year.
PCK vs VIB ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Live Streaming Details
Live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
PCK vs VIB ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Match Details
June 20 – 1:30 AM IST from Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague
PCK vs VIB ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 My Dream11 Team
PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sujith Gopalakrishnan
PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Vatsal Kansara, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan
PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Lukas Fencl (CAPTAIN), Karthick Gopalakrishnan
PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Pavan Sunkara (VICE CAPTAIN), Benjamin Soucek, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan
PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Prague CC Knights Sujith Gopalakrishnan (C), Vijay Karthikeyan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Kasi Vishwanathan Puthucode Balakrishnan, Pavan Sunkara, Naveen Padmaraju, Joseph Johnson, Mohamed Umar Kather Basha, Dijo Vincent, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan.
Vinohrady Biancos Vojtech Hasa, John Corness (C), Karel Ziegler, Vatsal Kansara, Nirmal Kumar, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Edward Entwistle, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Benjamin Soucek.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Prague CC Knights vs Vinohrady Biancos - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PCK vs VIB Dream11 Best Picks / PCK vs VIB Dream11 Captain / PCK vs VIB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings