PCK vs VIR Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Prague CC Knights vs Vinohrady Rossos - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
PCK vs VIR Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 | Vinohrady Ross0s will be very keen to impress on the big stage in their first outing.  A side with excellent bowling depth, they will look to put the opposition on the backfoot by taking early wickets. Prague Cricket Club Knights have an experienced side, and a very talented top order.  They need their early batsmen to fire and build a large total if they are going to start with a win against the Rossos. The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event, kicking off on June 13, with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year.

PCK vs VIR ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

PCK vs VIR ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Match Details

June 20 – 3:30 AM IST from Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague

PCK vs VIR ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 My Dream11 Team

PCK vs VIR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sujith Gopalakrishnan

PCK vs VIR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Edward Knowles, Thomas Sturmey (CAPTAIN), Vijay Karthikeyan (VICE CAPTAIN)

PCK vs VIR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kyle Gilham, Arshad Yousafzai

PCK vs VIR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Pavan Sunkara, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Paul Taylor, Brigham Smith

PCK vs VIR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Knights Sujith Gopalakrishnan (C), Vijay Karthikeyan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Kasi Vishwanathan Puthucode Balakrishnan, Pavan Sunkara, Naveen Padmaraju, Joseph Johnson, Mohamed Umar Kather Basha, Dijo Vincent, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan.

Vinohrady Rossos Edward Knowles (C), Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Paul Taylor, Kyle Gilham, Siddarth Goud, Mikulas Stary, Thomas Sturmey, Arshad Yousafzai, Brigham Smith, Ritik Tomar, Kamal Singh.

