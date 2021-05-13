PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 13, 06:30 pm IST

PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers:The 40th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague League will see Prague CC Rooks locking horns against Brno Rangers. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to start from 06:30 pm IST on Thursday, May 13 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague

Thus far in the tournament, Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers have experienced contrasting fortunes. Brno Rangers have been unbeatable in the tournament, winning all of their six games. Prague CC Kings, on the other hand, have succumbed to a torrid outing as they are yet to win even a single League game. CC Kings have lost all their seven matches in the ECS T10 Prague 2021.

While Rangers are proudly sitting at the top of the points table of Group B, Prague CC Rooks are languishing as the wooden-spooners.

Ahead of the match between Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

PCR vs BRG Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.

PCR vs BRG Live Streaming

The match between PCR vs BRG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PCR vs BRG Match Details

The 40th match of ECS T10 Prague 2021 between Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers will be played on Thursday, May 13 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 06:30 pm IST.

PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Ali Kashif

Vice-Captain:Sandeep Tiwari

Suggested Playing XI for PCR vs BRG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sujith Gopalakrishnan

Batsmen: Jinnu Panilet, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Dipankumar Patel

All-rounders: Rahat Ali, Naveen Padmaraju, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy Gunasekaran

Bowlers: Rohit Deshmoyni, Sandeep Tiwari, Naveed Ahmed

PCR vs BRG Probable XIs:

Prague CC Rooks: Rohit Deshmoyni, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (wk), Jinnu Panilet, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Naveen Padmaraju, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Naveen Gunasekaran, Dipankumar Patel, Abhishek Pal, Kamaldeep Singh

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Sony Mitra, Jan Hoffmann (wk), Sitaram Prabhukhot

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here