PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 8, 12:30 pm IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 8, 12:30 pm IST
Check here PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers. Also, check the schedule of the Prague CC Rooks vs Brno Rangers match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 11:54 AM IST
PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers:The 21st match of the ongoing ECS T10 Prague 2021 tournament will be played between Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday, May 8 from 12:30 pm IST. It will be a clash of bottoms of the points table as Rangers are placed at the second-last position in Group B while Rooks are languishing at the last spot.
Thus far in the tournament, PCR has featured in four matches but hasn’t been able to win even a single game and is yet to open their account in the league. In their last fixture against United CC, Prague CC Rooks were comprehensively beaten by seven wickets.
Brno Rangers, on the other hand, are experiencing a dream run as they have won all four matches. Their last game against Prague Spartans Vanguards saw them winning by 17 runs.
Ahead of the match between Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers; here is everything you need to know:
PCR vs BRG Telecast
The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.
PCRvs BRG Live Streaming
The match between PCR vs BRGis available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
PCR vs BRG Match Details
The match will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will start at 12:30 pm IST.
PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain:Ali Kashif
Vice-Captain: Dylan Steyn
Suggested Playing XI for PCR vs BRG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Jan Hoffmann
Batsmen: Dylan Steyn, Kasi Vishwanathan Balakrishnan, Ali Kashif, Jinnu Panilet
All-rounders: Naveen Padmaraju, Rahat Ali, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy Gunasekaran
Bowlers: Somsuvro Basu, Rohit Deshmoyni, Tripurari Kanhya Lal
PCR vs BRG Probable XIs:
Prague CC Rooks: Rohit Deshmoyni, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (wk), Jinnu Panilet, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Viswanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Vinod Suthar, Naveen Gunasekaran, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Kamaldeep Singh
Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Jan Hoffmann (wk), Zain Tariq
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking