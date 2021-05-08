PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 8, 12:30 pm IST

PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers:The 21st match of the ongoing ECS T10 Prague 2021 tournament will be played between Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday, May 8 from 12:30 pm IST. It will be a clash of bottoms of the points table as Rangers are placed at the second-last position in Group B while Rooks are languishing at the last spot.

Thus far in the tournament, PCR has featured in four matches but hasn’t been able to win even a single game and is yet to open their account in the league. In their last fixture against United CC, Prague CC Rooks were comprehensively beaten by seven wickets.

Brno Rangers, on the other hand, are experiencing a dream run as they have won all four matches. Their last game against Prague Spartans Vanguards saw them winning by 17 runs.

Ahead of the match between Prague CC Rooks and Brno Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

PCR vs BRG Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.

PCRvs BRG Live Streaming

The match between PCR vs BRGis available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PCR vs BRG Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will start at 12:30 pm IST.

PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Ali Kashif

Vice-Captain: Dylan Steyn

Suggested Playing XI for PCR vs BRG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jan Hoffmann

Batsmen: Dylan Steyn, Kasi Vishwanathan Balakrishnan, Ali Kashif, Jinnu Panilet

All-rounders: Naveen Padmaraju, Rahat Ali, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy Gunasekaran

Bowlers: Somsuvro Basu, Rohit Deshmoyni, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

PCR vs BRG Probable XIs:

Prague CC Rooks: Rohit Deshmoyni, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (wk), Jinnu Panilet, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Viswanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Vinod Suthar, Naveen Gunasekaran, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Kamaldeep Singh

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Jan Hoffmann (wk), Zain Tariq

