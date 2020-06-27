Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Barbarians Vandals - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Best Picks / PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Captain / PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Barbarians Vandals - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 | The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event, kicking off on June 13, with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The European Cricket Network (ECN) and Českomoravský Kriketový Svaz (Czech Cricket Union) are proud to announce the staging of the ECN Czech Super Series, starting on June 13 in Prague, Czech Republic. The ECN Czech Super Series will feature cricket stars of the Men’s National Team like Sudesh Wickramasekara, who holds the record for the fastest ever T20I hundred - off 35 balls - along with South Africa’s David Miller and Rohit Sharma of India. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year.

PCR vs PBVA ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

PCR vs PBVA ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Match Details

June 27 – 3:30 PM IST from Scott Page Field, Prague

PCR vs PBVA ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 My Dream11 Team

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: P Gangappa

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team Batsmen: J Hoque (CAPTAIN), P Baghel, K Mendon, V Suthar

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team All-rounders: M Sai Vandrasi, H Gori, R Deshmoyni (VICE CAPTAIN)

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team Bowlers: K Panchal, J Stooman, K Bhatnagar, J Patel

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks R Deshmoyni, S Patel, J Patel, N Gunasekaran, K Mendon, P Baghel, A Parmar, K Mehta, S Gajjar, K Panchal, V Suthar

V Suthar Prague Barbarians Vandals D Singh, P Gangappa, H Gori, J Hoque, M Sai Vandrasi, S Kulkarni, P Balakrishnan, J Stooman, K Bhatnagar, B Kumar, P Kumar

Follow @CricketNext for more

dream11Dream11 teamECN Super Series Week 3 - T10ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 live scoreECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 live streamingECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 scorecardFantasy TipsPCR vs PBVAPCR vs PBVA dream11PCR vs PBVA dream11 predictionPCR vs PBVA dream11 teamPCR vs PBVA dream11 top picksPCR vs PBVA live scorePCR vs PBVA Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more