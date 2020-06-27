PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 | The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event, kicking off on June 13, with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The European Cricket Network (ECN) and Českomoravský Kriketový Svaz (Czech Cricket Union) are proud to announce the staging of the ECN Czech Super Series, starting on June 13 in Prague, Czech Republic. The ECN Czech Super Series will feature cricket stars of the Men’s National Team like Sudesh Wickramasekara, who holds the record for the fastest ever T20I hundred - off 35 balls - along with South Africa’s David Miller and Rohit Sharma of India. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year.
PCR vs PSM ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
PCR vs PSM ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Match Details
June 27 – 12:30 PM IST from Velvary Cricket Ground in the Czech Republic
PCR vs PSM ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 My Dream11 Team
PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: S Bhatta, S Gajjar
PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team Batsmen: P Baghel (CAPTAIN), V Naukudkar, K Pathak (VICE CAPTAIN)
PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team All-rounders: R Deshmoyni, A Arya, A Konda
PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team Bowlers: K Panchal, N Gunasekaran, S Ravi
PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Prague CC Rooks R Deshmoyni, S Patel, J Patel, N Gunasekaran, K Mendon, P Baghel, A Parmar, K Mehta, S Gajjar, K Panchal
V Suthar Prague Spartans Mobilizers S Bhatta, V Naukudkar, K Pathak, P Ramachandran, M Paduru, A Arya, A Konda, A Bhuiyan, I Saraswat, S Babu, S Ravi
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Super Series Week 3 - T10 Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PCR vs PSM Dream11 Best Picks / PCR vs PSM Dream11 Captain / PCR vs PSM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings