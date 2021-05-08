PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 8, 04:30 pm IST

PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards: The 23rd match of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will witness a thrilling encounter between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday, May 8 from 04:30 pm IST.

Both the teams will be entering the contest after losing their last game. While Prague CC Rooks were outplayed by United CC by seven wickets, Prague Spartans Vanguards fell to a 17-run defeat against Brno Rangers.

Prague CC Rooks are languishing at the last position in the Group B points table as they have lost all their last three games. Prague Spartans Vanguards, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in two games from four played. Thye will be eager to return to winning ways after losing in their last match against Brno Rangers

Ahead of the match between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards; here is everything you need to know:

PCR vs PSV Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.

PCR vs PSV Live Streaming

The match between PCR vs PSV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PCR vs PSV Match Details

The 23rd match between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 04:30 pm IST.

PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta

Vice-Captain: Kranthi Venkataswamy

Suggested Playing XI for PCR vs PSV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shobhit Bhatia

Batsmen: Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Viswanathan, Arman Bhuiyan

All-rounders: Satyajit Sengupta, Naveen Padmaraju

Bowlers: Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Rohit Deshmoyni, Sandeep Kumar

PCR vs PSV Probable XIs:

Prague CC Rooks: Naveen Padmaraju (C), Jinnu Panilet, Naveen Gunasekaran, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (WK), Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Dipankumar Patel, Christopher Tebb, Vinod Suthar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Kasi Viswanathan, Kamaldeep Singh.

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi (C), Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia (WK), Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Ashutosh Arya, Arman Bhuiyan, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Varun Mehta, Sandeep Kumar.

