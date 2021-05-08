- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 8, 04:30 pm IST
Check here PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards. Also, check the schedule of the Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Vanguards match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 3:23 PM IST
PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards: The 23rd match of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will witness a thrilling encounter between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday, May 8 from 04:30 pm IST.
Both the teams will be entering the contest after losing their last game. While Prague CC Rooks were outplayed by United CC by seven wickets, Prague Spartans Vanguards fell to a 17-run defeat against Brno Rangers.
Prague CC Rooks are languishing at the last position in the Group B points table as they have lost all their last three games. Prague Spartans Vanguards, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in two games from four played. Thye will be eager to return to winning ways after losing in their last match against Brno Rangers
Ahead of the match between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards; here is everything you need to know:
PCR vs PSV Telecast
The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.
PCR vs PSV Live Streaming
The match between PCR vs PSV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
PCR vs PSV Match Details
The 23rd match between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 04:30 pm IST.
PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Satyajit Sengupta
Vice-Captain: Kranthi Venkataswamy
Suggested Playing XI for PCR vs PSV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Shobhit Bhatia
Batsmen: Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Viswanathan, Arman Bhuiyan
All-rounders: Satyajit Sengupta, Naveen Padmaraju
Bowlers: Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Rohit Deshmoyni, Sandeep Kumar
PCR vs PSV Probable XIs:
Prague CC Rooks: Naveen Padmaraju (C), Jinnu Panilet, Naveen Gunasekaran, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (WK), Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Dipankumar Patel, Christopher Tebb, Vinod Suthar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Kasi Viswanathan, Kamaldeep Singh.
Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi (C), Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia (WK), Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Ashutosh Arya, Arman Bhuiyan, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Varun Mehta, Sandeep Kumar.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
