​PCR vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10-Prague, Prague CC Rooks vs United CC May 7 6:30 pm PM IST

PCR vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 20between Prague CC Rooks and United CC: In the 20th match of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 tournament, two struggling teams of Group B –Prague CC Rooks and United CC will battle it out at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Friday, May 7.

Rooks have had a dismal start to their campaign, losing both games and are currently dwelling at the bottom of Group B standings. Meanwhile, their opponents United CC too are yet to open their account this season. They gave a good fight but lost narrowly against Brno Rangers on Thursday to sit fourth in the table.

The temperature will hover around 9-10 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 49 percent humidity and 47 percent precipitation.

The surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground off late has been favouring the pacers. They have bagged close to 80 percent of the total wickets at this venue. In the last 16 matches the average 1st innings score at this venue has been around 92 runs and the team’s batting first have won 50 percent of its matches.

The ECS T10-Prague PCR vs UCC game is scheduled to start at 6:30pm IST.

PCR vs UCC Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

PCR vs UCC Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 6:30 PM IST.

PCR vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naveen Padmaraju

Vice-captain: Ayush Sharma

Wicketkeeper: Chetan Sharma

Batsmen: Kasi Viswanathan, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rhuturaj Maghare, Ayush Sharma

All-rounders: Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Padmaraju, Pramod Bagauly, Rohit Deshmoyni

Bowlers: Mustafa Nawab, Naveen Gunasekaran

PCR vs UCC Probable XIs

Prague CC Rooks: Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Viswanathan, Naveen Padmaraju (C), Naveen Gunasekaran, Jahangir Wani, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jeet Shah (WK), Vinod Suthar, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel

United CC: Abhimanyu Singh, Rhuturaj Maghare, Pramod Bagauly (C), Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Shyamal Joshi, Ritesh Khanna, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar (WK), Neelesh Pandit

