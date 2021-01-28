PD vs DG Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Best Picks / Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Captain / Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the day one of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils will be squaring off against Deccan Gladiators at 7:45 PM IST on Thursday, January 28. The league that is starting from Thursday will conclude on February 6. Eight teams are taking part in the league including Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Qalandars, Pune Devils, Deccan Gladiators, and team Abu Dhabi. All the games starting from match 1 to the final match of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be played at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on SSony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Live Score

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Match Details

The Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators match is on Thursday January 28. The match will start from 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators captain: Kieron Pollard

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators vice-captain: Mohammad Shahzad

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators wicket keeper: Mohammad Shahzad, Azam Khan, Devon Thomas

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators batsmen: Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Pune Devils probable 11 against Deccan Gladiators: Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain, Devon Thomas (WK), Karan KC, Mohammad Amir (C), Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski, Hardus Viljoen.

PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators probable 11 against Pune Devils: Mohammad Shahzad, Sunil Narine, Azam Khan (WK), Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard (C), Prashant Gupta, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer, Zahoor Khan, Imran Tahir, Ravi Rampaul,