PD vs DG Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
PD vs DG Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Best Picks / Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Captain / Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 28, 2021, 3:12 PM IST
In the day one of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils will be squaring off against Deccan Gladiators at 7:45 PM IST on Thursday, January 28. The league that is starting from Thursday will conclude on February 6. Eight teams are taking part in the league including Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Qalandars, Pune Devils, Deccan Gladiators, and team Abu Dhabi. All the games starting from match 1 to the final match of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be played at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on SSony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Live Score
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators: Match Details
The Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators match is on Thursday January 28. The match will start from 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators captain: Kieron Pollard
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators vice-captain: Mohammad Shahzad
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators wicket keeper: Mohammad Shahzad, Azam Khan, Devon Thomas
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators batsmen: Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Pune Devils probable 11 against Deccan Gladiators: Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain, Devon Thomas (WK), Karan KC, Mohammad Amir (C), Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski, Hardus Viljoen.
PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators probable 11 against Pune Devils: Mohammad Shahzad, Sunil Narine, Azam Khan (WK), Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard (C), Prashant Gupta, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer, Zahoor Khan, Imran Tahir, Ravi Rampaul,
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
