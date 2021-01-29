- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
PD vs QAL Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Qalandars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PD vs QAL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PD vs QAL Dream11 Best Picks / PD vs QAL Dream11 Captain / PD vs QAL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 29, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
After starting their Abu Dhabi T10 2021 campaign on a high, Pune Devils will face Qalandars on Friday, January 29, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be fourth of the 29 total matches that will be held in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021.
This will be the second game for Pune Devils who started with a seven-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators (DG) on Thursday.
On the other hand, Qalandars will be playing their debut game of the tournament and would be keen to kick start their campaign with a win. Their side boasts plenty of big hitters with the likes of Tom Banton, Samit Daniel Bell-Drummond, Patel, and Shahid Afridi among others.
Going into the match both the sides have got experienced players in their side and an exciting game is on the cards in the evening.
The Pune Devils vs Qalandars match will start at 5:30 PM IST.
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Qalandars: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live-streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Qalandars: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils vs Qalandars: Match Details
The Pune Devils vs Qalandars match will be played on Friday, January 29. The match will start from 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Pune Devils vs Qalandars
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Qalandars captain: Tom Banton
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Qalandars vice-captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Qalandars wicket keeper: Ben Dunk
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Qalandars batsmen: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sharjeel Khan
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Qalandars all-rounders: Samit Patel, Nasir Hossain, Kennar Lewis
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Pune Devils vs Qalandars bowlers: Chris Jordan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hardus Viljoen
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Pune Devils probable 11 against Qalandars: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Nasir Hossain (C), Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Munis Ansari, Mohammad Amir
PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Bangla Tigers probable 11 against Delhi Bulls: Tom Banton (WK), Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Ben Dunk, Sohail Akthar, Samit Patel, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Taha, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Azmatullah Omarzai
