People Are Too Scared to Try Anything: Micky Arthur on the Impact of Sandpaper Gate

One of the most experienced coaches active in international cricket, Mickey Arthur has seen it all. Be it his stints with Australia or Sri Lanka, Arthur minces no words when it comes to expressing his opinion. The 53-year-old has said ball tampering existed before Sanpaper Gate, explaining the impact it made on world cricket.

Also Read: He Knows the Truth-Hetmyer Has Some Fitness Issues

“You’d be naive to say otherwise. You’d be naive to think teams hadn’t tried some sweets to sweeten up your saliva to give the ball a buff – teams were doing that,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

“[Now] I think everybody’s just a little bit on edge. I do think people are too scared to try anything. The ball is being checked numerous times in any game. Every couple of overs the ball goes to the umpire and he has a look at it.”

He later opined that reverse-swing is an ‘incredible art’ and he would like to see that more often in international cricket.

“I would like to see a reverse swing back in the game without a doubt. I think reverse swing is an incredible art. When a bowler gets it to go it’s an incredibly good skill. “Obviously, we’re talking about getting the ball to go legally. It’s amazing to watch. There’s no better sight than when a fast bowler is running in and getting the ball to reverse at good pace.”

Also Read: Avesh Khan (Delhi Capitals)-EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

‘We Want to Move on From Sandpaper’

“Their mood was fine, I think they’ve spoken to (Bancroft), cleared the air there and I think everyone’s looking forward to moving on. We’re all grown men and those guys have made contact with each other and sorted it out,” Australia skipper Tim Paine added when asked for his comments on the whole issue.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here