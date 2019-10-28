Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Play-off: NED VS UAE

upcoming
NED NED
UAE UAE

Dubai

29 Oct, 201915:40 IST

2nd Play-off: NAM VS OMA

upcoming
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Dubai

29 Oct, 201921:00 IST

2nd T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Gabba, Brisbane

30 Oct, 201913:40 IST

3rd Play-off: SCO VS TBC

upcoming
SCO SCO
TBC TBC

Dubai

30 Oct, 201915:40 IST

India vs Bangladesh | People Are Trying to Sabotage Bangladesh's India Tour: BCB President

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan 'Papon' has alleged that there has been constant attempts to sabotage Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India.

PTI |October 28, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | People Are Trying to Sabotage Bangladesh's India Tour: BCB President

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan 'Papon' has alleged that there has been constant attempts to sabotage Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India and the strike by country's top cricketers with 11-point demand was an extension of that.

Bangladesh players called off the strike after BCB agreed to their demands of better pay package at the international and first-class level days before their four-week long tour of India where they are supposed to play 3 T20s and two Tests.

"You people (media) haven't yet seen anything about the India tour. Just wait and watch. If I am saying that I had specific information that this was a conspiracy to sabotage India tour, then you should believe me," Hasan told country's premier Bengali daily 'Prothom Aalo' in an interview.

Asked to explain in detail why he thought so, Hasan has expressed his suspicion in the manner senior opener Tamim Iqbal has pulled out of the tour citing his wife's delivery as a reason after initially agreeing to only skip the final Test.

"Tamim had initially told me that he will only skip the second Test (in Kolkata from November 22-26) for the birth of his second child. However after the meeting with players, Tamim comes to my room and said, he wants to opt out of whole tour. I asked him 'why so?' but he simply said he won't go," Hasan revealed to the Bengali daily.

Bangladesh are due to arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 30 but BCB president is sceptical that there could be a few more pull-outs.

"Now after this, I won't be surprised if I find that someone else pulls out at the eleventh hour when we would be left with no other options. I have called Shakib to have a chat. Now if he also pulls out, where do I even find a captain? I might have to change whole combination. What do I even do with these players," he said.

The top boss is still livid with the arm-twisting tactic employed by senior cricketers and feels he made a mistake by agreeing to their demands.

"I still can't believe it. I speak to them everyday. They didn't even intimate me before calling a strike. I feel that it was a mistake on my part to have agreed to their demands. I should have never done that," he said.

"I should have told the players, 'Unless you call off strike, we will not sit with you guys across the negotiation table'. Speaking to various member boards, I felt that this should have been our approach but the media also created pressure on us," Hasan also added.

Bangladesh cricket boardBangladesh cricket teamBCBindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019Indian cricket teamNazmul Hasan

Related stories

No Legal Action but Shakib Must Reply to Showcause Notice: BCB CEO
Cricketnext Staff | October 28, 2019, 1:16 PM IST

No Legal Action but Shakib Must Reply to Showcause Notice: BCB CEO

Bangladesh Recall Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain for India T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 9:49 PM IST

Bangladesh Recall Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain for India T20Is

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Invited for India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 12:18 PM IST

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Invited for India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Play-off T20 | Tue, 29 Oct, 2019

UAE v NED
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Play-off T20 | Tue, 29 Oct, 2019

OMA v NAM
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

SL v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

TBC v SCO
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more