People Attacking Kangana Ranaut Are Showing Their True Colours: Manoj Tiwary

Manoj has been expressing his views on the late actor and also seeking justice.

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary spoke up for Kangana Ranaut with regards to the controversy of nepotism in Bollywood and other walks of life.

Tiwary took to Twitter and spoke about karma for the people who are slamming the actor for her recent statements. He further said that those people are exposing themselves and it will backfire on them.

Tiwary also said that India wants to know about the truth of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Manoj tweeted, "The people who all are attacking #KanganaRanaut for her statements are exposing themselves of who they are from inside but remember when karma hits back, then it hits back at you with no menu, you get served what you deserve. So brace yourselves, it's coming at you all. #IndiaWantSushantTruth."

He further tweeted, "#Kangana Vs rest will go on forever but let's hope the focus is not shifted to other subjects. Conveniently people woke up from sleep and started attacking #Kangana only after she came out openly. Why can't they keep their mouth shut if they can't support her? #IndiaWantsSushantTruth".

Manoj had previously shared a photo of Sushant and wrote, "'In the end, we will remember not the words of our Enemy, but the SILENCE of our friends.' ‬- ‪Martin Luther King Jr. ‬So so relevant in his case. #sushantsinghrajputdeath #sushantinourheartsforever".

Manoj has been expressing his views on the late actor and also seeking justice.

