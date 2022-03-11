'People Feared Having Conversations With Him': Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls Experience of Being Coached by Former India Cricketer

Throwing light on the early years of his first-class career, Ravichandran Ashwin has recalled how working with the then Tamil Nadu coach WV Raman helped in his development whom he branded as a ‘hard taskmaster’ and how people would fear having a conversation with him.

Ashwin, a veteran of 85 Tests who recently became India’s second most prolific wicket-taker in the format, started his first-class career in 2006.

“When I made my debut, I had walked into the Chepauk stadium and Raman was the coach," Ashwin said in a video on BCCI.tv. “(Raman was) a hard taskmaster and a lot of people feared having conversations with him. So, we were going through this practice session one day and he was giving these fielding sessions. But the amount of pressure he used to inflict on people who were throwing the ball on the top of the stumps was incredible."

Raman, before carving a successful coaching career, played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs for India between 1988 and 1997.

“If you didn’t throw the ball at the top of the stumps, he (Raman) would just have a go at you. This kept happening for 10 days, 12 days, 2 weeks, 3 weeks, and we got a little comfortable. He used to prod me at the net, I used to question him and I didn’t really have fear speaking in the team meeting,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin eventually became more receptive to feedback and criticism thanks to Raman explaining to him why it was necessary to help a player graduate to the senior level.

“One day, he just took me to the side and said, ‘Ashwin, you’ve just come into the side. I appreciate you speaking in the team meetings, but you also need to understand why we say certain things. We say it with the intent to make sure that once you go to the Indian team, you are not found wanting with your basics’. And that really opened the floodgates for me and Raman forever. Because I knew this man had the best intent in place for anybody who walked into the ground inside this team,” Ashwin said.

